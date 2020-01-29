UK
29/01/2020 00:01 BRC Shop Price Index y/y
US
29/01/2020 00:00 Federal Funds Rate
29/01/2020 13:30 Goods Trade Balance | Forecast: -64.5B | Previous: -63.2B
29/01/2020 13:30 Prelim Wholesale Inventories m/m | Forecast: 0.10% | Previous: -0.10%
29/01/2020 15:00 Pending Home Sales m/m | Forecast: 0.70% | Previous: 1.20%
29/01/2020 19:00 FOMC Statement
29/01/2020 19:30 FOMC Press Conference
EU
29/01/2020 07:00 German GfK Consumer Climate | Forecast: 9.6 | Previous: 9.6
29/01/2020 07:00 German Import Prices m/m
29/01/2020 09:00 Private Loans y/y
29/01/2020 09:00 M3 Money Supply y/y | Forecast: 5.50% | Previous: 5.60%
JP
29/01/2020 05:00 Consumer Confidence | Forecast: 39.6 | Previous: 39.1
