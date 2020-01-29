StockMarketWire.com - Investment group Oakley Capital Investments said its net asset value per share jumped 25%, driven by a strong performance from its portfolio companies.

The company's unaudited net asset value at 31 December was £686m, with a NAV per share of 345p, including dividends.

It paid an interim dividend of 2.25p in October and said it 'intends to declare a final dividend'.


At 8:33am: [LON:OCI] Oakley Capital Investments Ltd share price was +3.5p at 269.5p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com