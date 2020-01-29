StockMarketWire.com - Investment group Summerway Capital posted a modest loss in its maiden annual results as it continued to seek out acquisition opportunities.
Pre-tax losses for the year through August amounted to £0.19m, owing mostly to administrative expenses, offset by a small amount of finance income.
The company listed on AIM in October.
'The directors continue to actively consider and review a number of investment opportunities and acquisition targets,' chairman Alexander Anton said.
'Although the board has evaluated a number of potential acquisition targets, it has not yet identified a suitable investment opportunity and as such, it has not yet substantially implemented its investing policy.'
At 9:13am: [LON:SWC] share price was -1.5p at 97.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
