StockMarketWire.com - Atalaya Mining said it was considering its options, including a potential appeal, after the regional government of Xunta de Galicia in Spain declared that the company's Proyecto Touro project posed a risk to the environment.
The General Directorate for the Environment and Climate Change of Galicia announced yesterday that a negative environmental impact statement for Proyecto Touro had been signed.
The signing followed two reports that challenged the ability of the company to guarantee that there would be no environmental impact on the Ulla River and related protected ecosystems.
Atalaya said it was currently awaiting the formal communication from the Xunta de Galicia, but would evaluate potential next steps for the project, which could include an appeal of the decision made by the Xunta de Galicia, and the clarification of the questions raised by the reports.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
