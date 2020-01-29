StockMarketWire.com - Point-of-care business EKF Diagnostics said it expected performance to meet expectations and positive momentum to continue into 2020.
The company confirmed that revenues and adjusted earnings (EBITDA) the year ended 31 December 2019 were in line with market expectations.
Renalytix AI, the spin out from EKF which floated in November 2018, had continued to perform, the company said.
EKF held marketable securities of 2,677,981 in Renalytix at approximately £9.17m at fair value.
'2019 has seen the company continue its momentum by delivering on its strategic goals and the board is confident that this progress will continue into 2020,' EKF said. 'Further upside is expected from the OEM contract with McKesson-Surgical Inc. for the distribution of Diaspect Tm in the US and the enzyme manufacturing business with Oragenics.'
At 9:46am: [LON:EKF] EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC share price was +0.8p at 33.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
