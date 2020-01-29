StockMarketWire.com - Payments group Wameja said two senior board members had relinquished their executive roles as the company moved to cut costs.
John Conoley had ceases in his executive role but would remain as chairman, while James Hume would become only a non-executive director.
Wameja also announced the departures of joint company Secretary and general counsel Matt Richardson and communications head Alison Cheek.
At 10:00am: [LON:WJA] share price was -0.2p at 7.05p
