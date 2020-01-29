StockMarketWire.com - 
DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £58,140,132

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £44,587,742

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £40,962,450

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £38,123,867

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £36,520,255

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £35,513,728

AVST	Avast Plc value of shares traded £32,095,465

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £29,351,347

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £28,430,725

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £25,511,160

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £25,155,998

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £24,844,484

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £24,566,759

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £24,248,478

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £19,453,640

QLT	Quilter Plc Ord Gbp0.07 value of shares traded £19,232,452

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £18,610,305

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £17,524,276

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £17,076,828

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £16,486,925

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £16,474,185

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £15,480,758

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £15,124,778

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £15,117,337

CSRT	Consort Medical PLC value of shares traded £13,748,060

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£12,897,533

BRBY	Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £12,241,924

WIZZ	Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £11,466,001

PRSM	Blue Prism Group Plc value of shares traded £11,453,056

RBS	Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £11,027,906



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com