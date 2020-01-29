FTSE 100 Kingfisher 209.45 +2.42% Melrose 245.45 +2.40% Whitbread 4442.50 +2.13% Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) 222.10 +1.93% Smurfit Kappa Group 2733.00 +1.67% Diageo 3076.25 -2.23% NMC Health 1356.75 -1.90% Sainsbury (J) 202.35 -1.53% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 1913.75 -1.48% Polymetal International 1246.25 -1.17% FTSE 250 Quilter Ord Gbp0.07 170.13 +6.03% Kaz Minerals 473.15 +4.93% Wizz Air Holdings 4254.00 +3.50% Galliford Try 141.82 +3.29% Crest Nicholson Holdings 487.30 +3.11% McCarthy Stone 145.20 -6.74% Stagecoach Group 134.40 -5.49% Euromoney Institutional Investor 1238.00 -4.03% Barr (A G) 605.00 -3.51% Energean Oil & Gas 797.50 -3.10% FTSE 350 Quilter Ord Gbp0.07 170.13 +6.03% Kaz Minerals 473.15 +4.93% Wizz Air Holdings 4254.00 +3.50% Galliford Try 141.82 +3.29% Crest Nicholson Holdings 487.30 +3.11% McCarthy Stone 145.20 -6.74% Stagecoach Group 134.40 -5.49% Euromoney Institutional Investor 1238.00 -4.03% Barr (A G) 605.00 -3.51% Energean Oil & Gas 797.50 -3.10% AIM Kodal Minerals 0.08 +68.42% Verditek 2.85 +18.75% Leaf Clean Energy Company 295.00 +15.69% Avacta Group 25.50 +14.35% Blue Star Capital 0.14 +14.29% Premier Veterinary Group 38.50 -30.63% Baron Oil 0.06 -29.41% Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings 0.40 -27.27% Cloudbuy 0.15 -25.00% Quixant 166.00 -19.02% Overall Market Kodal Minerals 0.08 +68.42% Verditek 2.85 +18.75% DP Eurasia 57.80 +16.77% Leaf Clean Energy Company 295.00 +15.69% Avacta Group 25.50 +14.35% Premier Veterinary Group 38.50 -30.63% Baron Oil 0.06 -29.41% Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings 0.40 -27.27% Cloudbuy 0.15 -25.00% Quixant 166.00 -19.02%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -