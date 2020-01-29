StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Kingfisher                               209.45       +2.42%
Melrose                                  245.45       +2.40%
Whitbread                               4442.50       +2.13%
Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The)       222.10       +1.93%
Smurfit Kappa Group                     2733.00       +1.67%
Diageo                                  3076.25       -2.23%
NMC Health                              1356.75       -1.90%
Sainsbury (J)                            202.35       -1.53%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   1913.75       -1.48%
Polymetal International                 1246.25       -1.17%

FTSE 250
Quilter  Ord Gbp0.07                     170.13       +6.03%
Kaz Minerals                             473.15       +4.93%
Wizz Air Holdings                       4254.00       +3.50%
Galliford Try                            141.82       +3.29%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 487.30       +3.11%
McCarthy Stone                           145.20       -6.74%
Stagecoach Group                         134.40       -5.49%
Euromoney Institutional Investor        1238.00       -4.03%
Barr (A G)                               605.00       -3.51%
Energean Oil & Gas                       797.50       -3.10%

FTSE 350
AIM
Kodal Minerals                             0.08      +68.42%
Verditek                                   2.85      +18.75%
Leaf Clean Energy Company                295.00      +15.69%
Avacta Group                              25.50      +14.35%
Blue Star Capital                          0.14      +14.29%
Premier Veterinary Group                  38.50      -30.63%
Baron Oil                                  0.06      -29.41%
Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings            0.40      -27.27%
Cloudbuy                                   0.15      -25.00%
Quixant                                  166.00      -19.02%

Overall Market
