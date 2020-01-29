DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £78,930,422 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £72,115,676 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £55,209,479 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £54,658,748 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £42,459,250 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £41,582,649 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £40,903,174 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £40,669,830 AVST Avast Plc value of shares traded £37,730,142 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £35,911,756 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £35,288,238 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £34,013,749 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £30,321,755 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £30,084,390 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £27,956,127 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £24,245,723 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £24,002,443 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £23,729,454 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £23,357,649 QLT Quilter Plc Ord Gbp0.07 value of shares traded £23,125,511 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £21,840,390 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £20,016,818 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £19,854,999 PRSM Blue Prism Group Plc value of shares traded £18,848,804 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £17,881,236 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £17,332,231 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £17,286,794 CSRT Consort Medical PLC value of shares traded £14,982,663 WIZZ Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £14,876,048 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £14,827,378 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com