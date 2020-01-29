StockMarketWire.com - 
DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £78,930,422

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £72,115,676

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £55,209,479

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £54,658,748

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £42,459,250

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £41,582,649

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £40,903,174

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £40,669,830

AVST	Avast Plc value of shares traded £37,730,142

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £35,911,756

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £35,288,238

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £34,013,749

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £30,321,755

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £30,084,390

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £27,956,127

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £24,245,723

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £24,002,443

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £23,729,454

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £23,357,649

QLT	Quilter Plc Ord Gbp0.07 value of shares traded £23,125,511

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £21,840,390

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £20,016,818

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £19,854,999

PRSM	Blue Prism Group Plc value of shares traded £18,848,804

BRBY	Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £17,881,236

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£17,332,231

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £17,286,794

CSRT	Consort Medical PLC value of shares traded £14,982,663

WIZZ	Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £14,876,048

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £14,827,378



