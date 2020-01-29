StockMarketWire.com - Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust posted a positive performance in 2019 ahead of its benchmark.
The company's net asset value total return per share for the year through December jumped 26.9%.
The Numis Smaller Companies Index, excluding investment companies, returned 25.2% over the same time period.
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust declared total dividends of 36p per share, including a special dividend of 4p per share.
At 2:37pm: [LON:ASL] Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc share price was 0p at 1476p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: