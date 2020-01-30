StockMarketWire.com - Private equity group 3i reported a rise in net assets in its fiscal third quarter, led by growth in its private equity and infrastructure businesses following two 'outstanding' realisations in the quarter.
Net asset value per share rose to 877 pence at the December end, up from 873 pence in September and total return growth was 10.1% for the nine months to 31 December 2019.
'We executed two outstanding realisations in the sale of Aspen Pumps from our Private Equity portfolio and WIG from 3iN,' the company said.
The internal rate of return on the disposal of Aspen Pumps was 34%.
Growth in the private equity portfolio was also lifted by 'very strong growth' from Action in the quarter, the company said.
At 8:13am: [LON:III] 3i Group PLC share price was -10.5p at 1101.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
