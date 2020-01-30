RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £38,953,061 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £37,064,684 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £27,730,376 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £27,678,945 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £23,145,157 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £18,745,488 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £18,200,987 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £11,775,452 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £11,231,499 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £10,982,084 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £10,013,768 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £9,898,836 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £9,636,678 AVST Avast Plc value of shares traded £9,615,957 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £8,914,246 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £8,625,219 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £8,605,834 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £8,387,652 WTB Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £7,908,757 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £7,458,864 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £7,296,395 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £6,770,457 STJ St James's Place PLC value of shares traded £6,693,449 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £6,607,703 WIZZ Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £6,466,721 CRST Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc value of shares traded £6,351,889 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £6,179,788 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £5,893,217 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £5,866,033 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £5,097,534 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com