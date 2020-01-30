StockMarketWire.com - 
RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £38,953,061

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £37,064,684

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £27,730,376

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £27,678,945

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £23,145,157

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £18,745,488

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £18,200,987

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £11,775,452

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £11,231,499

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £10,982,084

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £10,013,768

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £9,898,836

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £9,636,678

AVST	Avast Plc value of shares traded £9,615,957

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £8,914,246

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £8,625,219

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £8,605,834

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £8,387,652

WTB	Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £7,908,757

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £7,458,864

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £7,296,395

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £6,770,457

STJ	St James's Place PLC value of shares traded £6,693,449

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £6,607,703

WIZZ	Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £6,466,721

CRST	Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc value of shares traded £6,351,889

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £6,179,788

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £5,893,217

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £5,866,033

BRBY	Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £5,097,534



