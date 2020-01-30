StockMarketWire.com - Gold miner Centamin reported a rise in revenue as annual gold production increased underpinned by strong output at its Sukari gold mine in the fourth quarter of the year.
Revenue rose to $658.am in 2019, from $603.2m a year earlier as production rose 2% to 480,529 ounces on-year, generated from 470,020 ounces in gold sales at an average realised price of US$1,399 per ounce.
Fourth-quarter production at the Sukari gold mine was 148,387 ounces, a 51% improvement on the previous quarter, driven by 'improved feed grade, metallurgical recoveries and year-end plant drawdown of gold-in-circuit,' the company said.
A final dividend of 6.0 US cents per share, taking the total dividends to 10 cents, up from 5.5 cents last year.
2020 production guidance was unchanged at a range of 510,000 to 540,000 ounces, the company said.
At 9:13am: [LON:CEY] Centamin PLC share price was +6.75p at 135.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: