RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £53,714,694

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £51,485,543

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £48,816,810

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £43,469,310

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £38,930,128

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £28,468,431

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £27,796,078

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £20,337,533

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £17,728,511

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £17,111,692

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £16,812,996

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £16,016,104

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £15,692,263

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £14,534,800

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £14,138,578

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £13,790,973

BWY	Bellway PLC value of shares traded £13,656,443

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £12,895,948

AVST	Avast Plc value of shares traded £12,725,372

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £12,600,354

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £11,268,595

WTB	Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £10,841,145

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £10,687,839

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £10,431,825

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £10,159,137

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £9,823,958

WIZZ	Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £9,337,923

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £9,087,308

MNDI	Mondi PLC value of shares traded £8,816,242

WPP	WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £8,216,862



