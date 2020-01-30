RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £53,714,694 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £51,485,543 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £48,816,810 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £43,469,310 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £38,930,128 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £28,468,431 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £27,796,078 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £20,337,533 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £17,728,511 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £17,111,692 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £16,812,996 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £16,016,104 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £15,692,263 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £14,534,800 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £14,138,578 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £13,790,973 BWY Bellway PLC value of shares traded £13,656,443 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £12,895,948 AVST Avast Plc value of shares traded £12,725,372 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £12,600,354 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £11,268,595 WTB Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £10,841,145 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £10,687,839 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £10,431,825 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £10,159,137 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £9,823,958 WIZZ Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £9,337,923 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £9,087,308 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £8,816,242 WPP WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £8,216,862 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com