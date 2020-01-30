StockMarketWire.com - 
DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £198,513,118

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £197,908,815

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £169,012,081

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £164,343,222

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £144,501,099

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £125,593,076

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £114,325,260

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £105,661,576

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £103,744,614

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £100,101,501

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £94,097,828

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £83,845,421

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £76,199,761

CCL	Carnival PLC value of shares traded £75,698,124

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £73,855,550

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £71,555,028

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £69,689,256

AHT	Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £63,381,472

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £61,034,063

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £60,429,536

AVST	Avast Plc value of shares traded £59,877,596

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £58,167,127

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £57,029,712

WTB	Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £54,859,325

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £54,144,783

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £52,737,068

TW.	Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £49,039,823

WPP	WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £48,985,512

ITRK	Intertek Group PLC value of shares traded £48,744,194

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £43,266,089



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com