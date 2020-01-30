DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £198,513,118 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £197,908,815 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £169,012,081 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £164,343,222 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £144,501,099 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £125,593,076 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £114,325,260 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £105,661,576 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £103,744,614 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £100,101,501 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £94,097,828 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £83,845,421 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £76,199,761 CCL Carnival PLC value of shares traded £75,698,124 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £73,855,550 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £71,555,028 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £69,689,256 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £63,381,472 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £61,034,063 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £60,429,536 AVST Avast Plc value of shares traded £59,877,596 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £58,167,127 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £57,029,712 WTB Whitbread PLC value of shares traded £54,859,325 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £54,144,783 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £52,737,068 TW. Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £49,039,823 WPP WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £48,985,512 ITRK Intertek Group PLC value of shares traded £48,744,194 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £43,266,089 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com