StockMarketWire.com - Wind farm investor Greencoat UK Wind said it planned to increase its annual dividend in 2020, in line with the British retail price index for December 2019.
The company declared a quarterly interim dividend of 1.735 p per share, for the three months through December 2019.
It said it was targeting a dividend for 2020 of 7.1p per share.
Greencoat UK said its net asset vale at the end of December was around £1.84bn, or 121.4p per share.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
