StockMarketWire.com - Advertising company M&C Saatchi said the UK's financial watchdog was investigating the company after it made errors in its accounts.
The Financial Conduct Authority had notified M&C Saatchi of the probe, which related to accounting adjustments, most recently announced last month.
M&C Saatchi said the investigation followed the completion of an independent forensic review commissioned by its board.
'The company will co-operate fully with the FCA,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: