StockMarketWire.com - Advertising company M&C Saatchi said the UK's financial watchdog was investigating the company after it made errors in its accounts.

The Financial Conduct Authority had notified M&C Saatchi of the probe, which related to accounting adjustments, most recently announced last month.

M&C Saatchi said the investigation followed the completion of an independent forensic review commissioned by its board.

'The company will co-operate fully with the FCA,' it added.



