StockMarketWire.com - Research and data analytics group YouGov it was trading in line with its expectations for the first half, amid a particularly strong performance from its data products in the US and UK.
The company also said that 'good margins' were maintained within the its custom research division.
'The group continued to focus on investment in technology, platforms, support functions and key markets, to support scaling,' YouGov said.
It added that its recent acquisition of SMG Insight, now YouGov Sport, had delivered strong results ahead of plan.
'The board remains confident of achieving its full year targets in line with the second five-year growth plan,' YouGov said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
