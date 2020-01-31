StockMarketWire.com - Inland Homes subsidiary Inland ZDP reported a rise in net asset in the 15-month period ended through September last year.
ZDP was established in November 2012 to make loans to Inland on terms, which provided the final capital entitlement due to the holders of the ZDP shares at the repayment date of 10 April 2024.
For the 15-month period ended 30 September 2019, net asset value per shares increased to 159.42p per share from 148.23p reported at the end of June and the share price rose to 161.50p from 151.70p
'The asset value and the accrued capital entitlement will continue to increase as the repayment date approaches,' the company said. At 8:35am: [LON:INLZ] Inland Zdp Plc share price was 0p at 162.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
