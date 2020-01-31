StockMarketWire.com - Security services provider Westminster said it expected to report a 'greatly improved' annual earnings performance on the back of a 63% rise in revenue.
Revenue for the year through December had jumped to around £10.9m, up from £6.7m on-year.
Westminster said it continued to invest in business development programmes and had incurred set-up costs for a Ghana project for strategic alliances and joint ventures in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Tunisia.
Even so the company said it expected to greatly improve on its EBITDA loss from 2018 of £0.38m.
'As a business we are operationally geared in that we have relatively fixed operating costs and as our revenues continue to grow our profitability will grow proportionally faster,' Westminster said.
'In this respect we believe we are now approaching an inflection point.'
At 9:44am: [LON:WSG] Westminster Group PLC share price was +0.15p at 10.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
