StockMarketWire.com - Irish property investor Yew Grove REIT said it had agreed a €9.9m increase to a loan facility with Allied Irish Banks.
The increase in the three-year floating rate facility brought its total value to €39.0m.
It was in place until December 2021, secured on certain of Yew Grove's properties, with interest on a margin over three-month Euribor.
Yew Grove REIT reiterated that the borrowings would be used to part finance the acquisition of future properties.
At 10:01am: [LON:YEW] Yew Grove Reit Plc Ord Shs Eur0.01 share price was 0p at 0.97p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
