StockMarketWire.com - Impact Healthcare said net assets rose on-quarter amid an increase in its portfolio value. The company also added that it would target a 1.94% increase in the dividend for 2020.
Net asset value at 31 December 2019 rose to £340.7m, 106.81 pence per share, from £303.7m, 106.00p per share reported at the end of September.
The property portfolio was valued at £318.8m as at 31 December 2019, from £310.6m reported at the September end, an increase of £8.2m, or 2.6% in the quarter.
The targeted total dividend for the year ending 31 December 2020 would be 6.29p per share, a 1.94% increase over the 6.17p per share for the year ended 31 December 2019.
At 10:10am: [LON:IHR] Impact Healthcare Reit Plc share price was +0.5p at 108.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
