RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £53,252,468 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £48,463,906 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £48,054,617 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £47,115,868 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £34,600,142 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £33,474,980 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £31,643,902 HL. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC value of shares traded £28,160,526 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £27,244,985 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £24,865,064 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £22,894,588 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £22,062,503 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £21,806,588 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £21,226,226 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £20,421,206 AML Aston Martin Lagonda value of shares traded £19,402,620 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £18,718,710 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £17,705,498 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £16,247,735 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £15,666,670 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £15,030,095 AVST Avast Plc value of shares traded £14,278,797 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £14,221,182 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £14,052,459 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £13,685,982 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £12,963,351 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £11,442,864 WPP WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £11,359,456 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £11,210,221 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £10,546,772