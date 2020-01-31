StockMarketWire.com - 
RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £53,252,468

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £48,463,906

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £48,054,617

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £47,115,868

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £34,600,142

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £33,474,980

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £31,643,902

HL.	Hargreaves Lansdown PLC value of shares traded £28,160,526

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £27,244,985

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £24,865,064

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £22,894,588

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £22,062,503

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £21,806,588

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £21,226,226

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £20,421,206

AML	Aston Martin Lagonda  value of shares traded £19,402,620

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £18,718,710

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £17,705,498

AHT	Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £16,247,735

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £15,666,670

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £15,030,095

AVST	Avast Plc value of shares traded £14,278,797

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £14,221,182

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £14,052,459

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £13,685,982

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£12,963,351

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £11,442,864

WPP	WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £11,359,456

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £11,210,221

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £10,546,772



