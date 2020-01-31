StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Pearson                                  575.10       +1.64%
Polymetal International                 1284.75       +1.48%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust       588.50       +1.12%
Imperial Brands                         1941.70       +0.97%
Informa                                  780.20       +0.77%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1750.50       -6.86%
Antofagasta                              826.20       -3.37%
Evraz                                    360.25       -2.21%
Ashtead Group                           2496.00       -2.19%
Lloyds Banking Group  ORD                 56.72       -2.09%

FTSE 250
Aston Martin Lagonda                     496.65      +23.33%
Avast                                    415.50       +5.19%
Britvic                                  919.25       +4.94%
Galliford Try                            147.99       +3.52%
Foresight Solar Fund                     119.50       +3.46%
Kainos Group                             792.00       -3.41%
Ferrexpo                                 136.15       -3.03%
Mediclinic International                 369.45       -2.29%
Weir Group                              1355.75       -2.15%
Premier Oil                              103.18       -2.15%

FTSE 350
AIM
Novacyt S.A                               50.50     +152.50%
Billing Services Group                     3.05      +60.53%
Byotrol                                    2.35      +32.39%
GRC International Group                   18.50      +19.35%
Tanfield Group                             2.37      +11.53%
Toople                                     0.10      -35.94%
Katoro Gold Mining                         2.05      -25.45%
Baron Oil                                  0.06      -15.38%
Mi-Pay Group                               1.07      -14.00%
Kodal Minerals                             0.05      -13.64%

Overall Market
