FTSE 100 Pearson 575.10 +1.64% Polymetal International 1284.75 +1.48% Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 588.50 +1.12% Imperial Brands 1941.70 +0.97% Informa 780.20 +0.77% Hargreaves Lansdown 1750.50 -6.86% Antofagasta 826.20 -3.37% Evraz 360.25 -2.21% Ashtead Group 2496.00 -2.19% Lloyds Banking Group ORD 56.72 -2.09% FTSE 250 Aston Martin Lagonda 496.65 +23.33% Avast 415.50 +5.19% Britvic 919.25 +4.94% Galliford Try 147.99 +3.52% Foresight Solar Fund 119.50 +3.46% Kainos Group 792.00 -3.41% Ferrexpo 136.15 -3.03% Mediclinic International 369.45 -2.29% Weir Group 1355.75 -2.15% Premier Oil 103.18 -2.15% FTSE 350 Aston Martin Lagonda 496.65 +23.33% Avast 415.50 +5.19% Britvic 919.25 +4.94% Galliford Try 147.99 +3.52% Foresight Solar Fund 119.50 +3.46% Hargreaves Lansdown 1750.50 -6.86% Kainos Group 792.00 -3.41% Antofagasta 826.20 -3.37% Ferrexpo 136.15 -3.03% Mediclinic International 369.45 -2.29% AIM Novacyt S.A 50.50 +152.50% Billing Services Group 3.05 +60.53% Byotrol 2.35 +32.39% GRC International Group 18.50 +19.35% Tanfield Group 2.37 +11.53% Toople 0.10 -35.94% Katoro Gold Mining 2.05 -25.45% Baron Oil 0.06 -15.38% Mi-Pay Group 1.07 -14.00% Kodal Minerals 0.05 -13.64% Overall Market Novacyt S.A 50.50 +152.50% Billing Services Group 3.05 +60.53% Byotrol 2.35 +32.39% Aston Martin Lagonda 496.65 +23.33% GRC International Group 18.50 +19.35% Toople 0.10 -35.94% French Connection Group 24.60 -26.57% Katoro Gold Mining 2.05 -25.45% Baron Oil 0.06 -15.38% Mi-Pay Group 1.07 -14.00%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -