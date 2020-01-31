StockMarketWire.com - Animal feed provider Walcom said it had adequate working capital to make it through to mid-February, having received a number of orders in January.
The orders had enabled Walcom to repay the two bank loans totalling RMB 450,000 that were due for repayment before the end of this month.
Walcom said it was still in talks with chief executive Francis Chi about him providing a loan of HK$1.23m.
'Whilst the Board remains confident that the discussions with Mr. Chi will have a successful outcome, there can be no guarantee that the Company's working capital position will be stabilised,' the company said.
At 1:21pm: [LON:WALG] Walcom Group Ltd share price was 0p at 0.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
