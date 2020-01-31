StockMarketWire.com - Gambling software company GAN said it expected trading in 2019 to be ahead of market expectations, amid strong demand in New Jersey and Pennsylvania following commencement of America's National Football League.
Revenue for the year through December was seen increasing by 'between 115% and 120%', with an operating margin of between 30% and 35%.
The latter compared to a prior-year margin of minus 14%.
GAN said it ended 2019 with a debt-free balance sheet and positive cash flow for the year.
The company had also benefited from cross-selling of sports bettors to casino gaming, in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania, plus the launch of sports betting in Indiana.
At 2:11pm: [LON:GAN] GAN Plc share price was +6.5p at 163.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
