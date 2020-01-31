StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks tumbled on Friday due to weak Eurozone growth and rising fears over the coronavirus.
US stock markets also felt the strain with the S&P 500 opening 0.45% lower to 3,268 and the Dow Jones down 0.74% to 28,644, with American markets also hampered by data which showed slowing wage growth.
The benchmark FTSE 100 index closed 95.95 points, or 1.3%, down to 7,286,01.
While coronavirus has had a negative impact on most stocks, there was big news from biotech company Novacyt, which soared 100% to 40p after it said it launched a new molecular test for novel coronavirus.
Company CEO Graham Mullis said Novacyt has seen 'significant early demand' from over 10 countries for its genesig 2019-nCoV test, which is set to be introduced at the Medlab Expo in the Middle East this weekend.
LARGE AND MID CAP RISERS AND FALLERS
Media publisher Future plunged 15.9% to £12.80 after being hit by a short-seller attack. Hedge fund ShadowFall published a report this afternoon in which it labelled Future a 'collection of generally low quality, often distinct and shrinking assets'.
Luxury car maker Aston Martin revved 23.9% higher to 498p on announcing that it would raise £500m, partly via a £182m investment from Formula One billionaire Lawrence Stroll.
The rest of the capital would be raised from a rights issue, for which details were pending.
Power utility SSE edged up 0.5% to £15.08 after it said its renewable energy output was running behind plan, potentially affecting annual earnings guidance that it nevertheless maintained.
Soft-drinks maker Britvic gained 5.6% to 925p as it reported a 4.9% rise in first-quarter revenue and said it remained confident of completing a sale of its French juice business this year.
Broadband provided TalkTalk rose 4.8% to 118p, even as its revenue slipped in the third quarter, though it stuck to its earnings guidance for the full year.
Specialist component manufacturer Senior shed 0.5% to 166p after it warned revenue and margins at its key aerospace division would fall in 2020 due to the ongoing grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft.
Iron ore group Ferrexpo dropped 0.9% to 139p on revealing that a Ukrainian court had frozen its stake in Ferrexpo Poltava Mining, amid a corruption probe into former chief executive Kostyantin Zhevago.
Wealth manager Hargreaves Lansdown lost 8.2% to £17.25, despite reporting a rise in first-half profit underpinned by new business inflows.
London West End property investor Shaftesbury dipped 0.11%% to 899p on the back of 'high footfall and good trading' throughout the festive period.
Research and data analytics group YouGov gained 2% to 657p after it said it was trading in line with its expectations for the first half, amid a particularly strong performance from its data products in the US and UK.
Smart Metering Systems jumped 4.4% to 515p on growing its annual recurring revenue by a fifth, putting it on track to meet market expectations for the year.
SMALL CAP RISERS AND FALLERS
Recruitment company Staffline, already reeling from accounting error problems, dropped 12.8% to 64.5p as it warned of adjusted earnings 'materially below' its most previous guidance.
Advertising company M&C Saatchi dropped 9.6% to 99p, having confirmed that the UK's financial watchdog was investigating the company after it made errors in its accounts.
Homewares retailer Laura Ashley sank 10% to 2.92p after announcing that chief executive Kwan Cheong Ng would retire at the end of April.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: