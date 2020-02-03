StockMarketWire.com - Tobacco giant Imperial Brands said it had poached Stefan Bomhard, the head of auto retailer Inchcape, to be its new chief executive.
Bomhard had been CEO of Inchcape since 2015.
'After a thorough search process, which attracted strong, high calibre interest, the board is delighted to appoint Stefan as chief executive of Imperial Brands,' chairman Therese Esperdy said.
'Stefan has significant experience across multiple consumer sectors and within large multinational organisations, particularly in brand building and consumer-led sales and marketing.'
Inchcape said it would commence a succession process and Stefan's departure date would be announced in due course.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
