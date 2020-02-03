StockMarketWire.com - Respiratory diseases focused Verona Pharma said chief executive Jan-Anders Karlsson and chief financial officer Piers Morgan had both stood down.
Karlsson, who the company said was retiring to pursue non-executive roles, had been replaced by David Zaccardelli, who was most recently CEO of Dova Pharmaceuticals until its acquisition by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum in November.
Karlsson had agreed to 'provide support to ensure an effective transition', Verona Pharma said.
Morgan, meanwhile, would be replaced by Mark W. Hahn, a previous CFO of Dova Pharmaceuticals.
Morgan would continue to serve as CFO until the end of February to provide an efficient transition and complete required financial reporting.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: