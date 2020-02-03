StockMarketWire.com - Training solutions group Pennant International said it had won new contracts in Australia and the Middle East.
In Australia, the company would supply training aids and associated services for aviation technician training for the Australian Defence Force, at a new facility in Nowra.
The contract was to be delivered over 2020 and 2021, as an initial phase. Its value was commercially confidential, Pennant said.
In the Middle East, the company had received an order valued at around £1.5m for the provision of additional training aids.
That contract was 'engineered-to-order' with the majority of revenue to be recognised in 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
