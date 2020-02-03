StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Eco Atlantic said an updated independent report had shown a significant increase in resources for its Orinduik Block offshore Guyana.
The updated compliant competent persons report for the Orinduik Block offshore Guyana included a 'significant' increase in gross prospective resources to 5,141m barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE) - 771 MMBOE net to Eco - from the previous estimate of 3,981 MMBOE in March 2019.
The report confirmed that over half of the company's 22 leads had over a 30% or better chance of success (COS), while two targets in the cretaceous horizon including Amaila/Kumaka and Iatuk-D, were identified as having in excess of 725 MMBOE each.
Looking ahead, the joint venture partners in the Orinduik Block - Tullow and Total, along with Eco Atlantic - had an operations committee meeting scheduled in early February 2020 to evaluate recent drilling results, define drilling targets, and consider the budgets and dates for future drilling, Eco said.
