StockMarketWire.com - Cancer immunotherapy focused Scancell said it would initiate the US arm of a clinical trial, having received FDA approval for an investigational new drug application.
The phase-two study of the treatment SCIB1 was being conducted in patients with metastatic melanoma also receiving the checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab.
The study was designed to assess whether the addition of SCIB1 to pembrolizumab would result in an improvement in the tumour response rate, progression-free survival and overall survival in 25 patients with advanced melanoma.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
