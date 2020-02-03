StockMarketWire.com - Remote tracking group Starcom said it expected to swing to profit at the operating earnings level, as it boosted sales and maintained steady margins.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year through December were seen at around $0.30m, swinging from a loss of $8k on-year.
Revenue was expected to grow 14% to around $6.8m, with gross margin edging up to 41% from 40%.
'In addition to improved financial results, during 2019 the company made significant progress strengthening its product offering and, through an improved product mix, has created the opportunity for faster growth,' Starcom said.
'The board considers the progress made in 2019 provides a solid start to 2020 and that it indicates a promising growth trajectory for Starcom for this year and next.'
