StockMarketWire.com - The US manufacturing purchasing managers' index fell to 51.9 in January, according to a 'final' reading from IHS Markit.
The new figure was above the 'flash' reading of 51.7, but still down from 52.4 in December.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
