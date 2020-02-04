StockMarketWire.com - Defence technology group QinetiQ said it had acquired training and simulation solutions provider Newman & Spurr Consultancy for £14m.
QinetiQ also said it still expected to post annual revenue growth of a high single-digit percentage, putting it on track to meet its operating profit expectations.
Newman & Spurr generated £5.9m of revenue and £1.3m of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in the year through July.
'Newman & Spurr represents another strategy-led acquisition, enhancing our capability in areas such as modelling and simulation, synthetic environments and operational analysis,' QinetiQ said.
'The acquisition will support our global training and mission rehearsal campaign driving future sustainable growth.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
