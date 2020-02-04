StockMarketWire.com - Low-cost carrier Wizz Air said it carried 23% more passengers during the month of January on-year, as it added new routes to Russia, Austria and Bulgaria.
Passenger volumes for the month jumped to 3,151,622, up from 2,569,229 in January 2019, as the company expanded its flying capacity by a fifth.
Wizz Air's load factor improved 2.1% to 90.2%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
