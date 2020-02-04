StockMarketWire.com - Technology supplier to the education sector RM booked a 10% rise in annual profit, as its revenue edged higher and it cut operating expenses.

Pre-tax profit for the year through November rose to £23.2m, up from £21.0m on-year.

Revenue rose 1% to £223.8m, as strength in technology divisions that provide services like e-assessment offset a weaker performance from the company's educational resources unit.

RM declared a full-year dividend of 8p per share, up 5% on-year.

'This has been a solid year for RM,' chief executive David Brooks said.

'Revenue and operating profit have been underpinned by a stronger underlying performance from our two technology divisions, which have offset a challenging year in our resources division.'

'In the year ahead, we are well placed to address the market opportunities across each of our divisions.'




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com