StockMarketWire.com - Live date company WANdisco said it had missed its annual revenue expectations after some deals slipped into 2020.
Revenue for the year through December was seen at around $16m, the company said.
A year-end cash balance of $23.3m inspired confidence of being able to achieve cash-flow breakeven, it added.
'While revenue for the year was below expectations, the company delivered strong sequential revenue growth in in the second half of around 67%, driven by accelerating demand across both existing and new geographies,' WANdisco said.
The company said it 'fully expected' the deals that had slipped into 2020 to close this year.
'The delayed deals now expected to close early in 2020, along with the company's current pipeline, support the board's continuing confidence in meeting current market expectations for the 2020 financial year,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
