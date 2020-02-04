StockMarketWire.com - Venture capital group Sure Ventures said it had made a total commitment of €7m to the Sure Valley Ventures Fund, giving it an interest of around 25.9%.

The commitment was made at a price of €1.00 per share.

Sure Valley Ventures Fund has several investments across the augmented reality, virtual reality, Internet of things and artificial intelligence fields.


At 8:11am: [LON:SURE] Sure Ventures Plc share price was +2.5p at 110p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com