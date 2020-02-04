StockMarketWire.com - Solo Oil said it remained in talks about renegotiating the terms of a planned reverse takeover deal with energy company One Dyas.
'As part of the proposed transaction, the board continues to assess all debt and equity funding options available to the company,' Solo Oil said.
'Additionally, the board continues to progress a number of complementary business development opportunities in line with its European gas strategy.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: