WIZZ	Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £531,261,200

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £40,516,646

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £35,164,080

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £26,658,464

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £24,903,260

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £17,379,567

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £14,387,203

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £13,276,439

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £11,993,636

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £10,659,784

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £9,915,076

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £9,395,862

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £9,299,449

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £9,215,084

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £9,133,510

MNDI	Mondi PLC value of shares traded £8,875,006

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £8,369,084

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £8,059,833

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £7,896,394

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £7,711,864

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £7,664,278

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £7,338,035

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £7,239,486

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £6,924,665

FERG	Ferguson Plc value of shares traded £6,899,041

MCRO	Micro Focus International PLC value of shares traded £6,212,778

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £5,975,980

AHT	Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £5,615,101

SMT	Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc value of shares traded £5,345,753

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £5,306,996



