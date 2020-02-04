WIZZ Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £531,261,200 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £40,516,646 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £35,164,080 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £26,658,464 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £24,903,260 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £17,379,567 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £14,387,203 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £13,276,439 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £11,993,636 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £10,659,784 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £9,915,076 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £9,395,862 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £9,299,449 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £9,215,084 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £9,133,510 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £8,875,006 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £8,369,084 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £8,059,833 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £7,896,394 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £7,711,864 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £7,664,278 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £7,338,035 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £7,239,486 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £6,924,665 FERG Ferguson Plc value of shares traded £6,899,041 MCRO Micro Focus International PLC value of shares traded £6,212,778 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £5,975,980 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £5,615,101 SMT Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc value of shares traded £5,345,753 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £5,306,996 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com