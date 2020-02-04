StockMarketWire.com - GLI Finance said it expected to report an operating loss on weakness in its core-business Sancus BMS.
The company said it expected to record a net operating loss for 2019, as a reduction in interest income and slower than expected growth of Sancus UK outweighed cost savings.
But the company also said it could deliver a net operating profit if plans to refinance a development loan, against which a £1.5 provision had been made, were executed on time. 'Discussions in relation to the refinancing of the loan are progressing and, if they are successfully concluded before finalisation of the group's audited accounts for 2019, the group expects to release the provision and deliver a net operating profit for FY19,' GLI Finance said. Sancus BMS was expected to report a fall in revenue to £13m from £13.3m on-year, as the loan book growth did not translate to revenue growth. The weakness in Sancus was largely due to the group's strategy, as previously reported, to sell down its on-balance sheet loan exposure in order to use cash assets to repay or buy back its ZDP shares, reducing the group's interest income. GLI Finance expects to deliver a further £1m in cost savings for 2019 after cutting its headcount from 42 to 34 staff.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
