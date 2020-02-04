StockMarketWire.com - K3 Capital reported a rise in profit as revenue rose 11% despite the backdrop of a 'difficult' trading environment.
For the six months ended 30 November 2019, pre-tax profit rose to £3.3m from £3m on-year and revenue climbed 11% to £8.0m.
The dividend per share was increased to 3.70p from 3.60p last year.
'We secured a 57% rise in the volume of buyers attracted to the group, as well as an increase in buyer meetings of 51% and a 26% increase in offers,' K3 Capital said.
The company reported a 'strong' start to the second half of the year, with December alone generating revenue of £2.4m and earnings (EBITDA) of £1.3m.
'We are further encouraged by a record WIP pipeline across the group, and coupled with a General Election outcome which we believe is encouraging for the M&A market, we are confident that the outlook for H2 FY20 is positive, and expect full year earnings to meet market expectations,' it added.
At 9:29am: (LON:K3C) K3 Capital Group Plc share price was -10.5p at 237.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
