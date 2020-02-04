StockMarketWire.com - The UK construction purchasing managers' index rose to 48.4 in January, rebounding from 44.4 in December, according to IHS Markit.

The market had been expecting a more modest improvement to 48.1.

'January data pointed to a much slower decline in UK construction output than that seen at the end of 2019,' IHS Markit said.

'Survey respondents widely commented on a boost to client demand from receding political uncertainty.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com