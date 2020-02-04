StockMarketWire.com - Investment group Origo Partners said portfolio company Celadon Mining would no longer be sold to a third party.
The sale was disrupted by another party serving a demand for arbitration on Celadon, which dissuaded the purported buyer from proceeding with a deal.
Celadon had also announced that its controlling shareholder had provided 'temporary loans amounting to $104k in order to sustain the company's operations'.
Origo noted that it had provided background in both its 2018 annual report and 2019 interim accounts about some of the issues Celadon faced in concluding a sale.
In its most recent published audited financial statements, Celadon had been carried at $1.13m.
At 9:37am: [LON:OPP] Origo Partners PLC share price was -0.06p at 0.13p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: