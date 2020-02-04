StockMarketWire.com - Touch technology product manufacturer Zytronic said its revenue in December and January were considerably behind the prior year.
'However, on a more positive note the order intake during January has shown a significant increase,' the company said in a trading update.
'These orders are not likely to benefit the first half results but are an encouraging sign of the prospects for an improvement in the second half that we were expecting and is normally the case.'
At 9:48am: [LON:ZYT] Zytronic PLC share price was -7.5p at 192.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
