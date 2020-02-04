StockMarketWire.com - 
WIZZ	Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £556,723,262

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £108,066,568

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £73,060,759

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £61,978,346

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £44,959,061

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £39,214,014

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £35,785,932

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £33,195,795

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £30,760,709

AV.	Aviva PLC value of shares traded £30,197,913

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £27,151,750

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £26,547,020

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £23,590,059

RTO	Rentokil Initial PLC value of shares traded £23,384,331

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £22,739,565

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £22,628,835

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £22,370,788

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £21,820,713

RDW	Redrow PLC value of shares traded £20,649,939

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £20,619,194

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £20,239,513

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £19,968,996

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £19,361,523

MCRO	Micro Focus International PLC value of shares traded £18,899,059

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £18,447,176

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £18,074,821

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £16,956,055

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £15,705,345

FERG	Ferguson Plc value of shares traded £14,462,573

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £13,189,220



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com