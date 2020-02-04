StockMarketWire.com - 
WIZZ	Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £573,585,136

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £186,919,238

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £113,254,585

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £89,718,070

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £78,795,288

FEVR	Fevertree Drinks Plc value of shares traded £68,828,450

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £61,947,620

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £59,722,803

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £58,194,946

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £56,915,089

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £54,423,799

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £47,939,357

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £46,886,259

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £46,717,143

FERG	Ferguson Plc value of shares traded £44,774,593

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £43,732,279

RTO	Rentokil Initial PLC value of shares traded £43,518,541

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £37,850,731

EZJ	easyJet PLC value of shares traded £36,238,258

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £35,882,130

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £35,177,773

RDW	Redrow PLC value of shares traded £35,069,175

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £34,764,002

AV.	Aviva PLC value of shares traded £34,280,577

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £33,825,614

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £32,530,402

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £32,339,920

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £30,217,787

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £30,071,796

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £29,534,474



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com