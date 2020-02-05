StockMarketWire.com - Pesticides group Plant Health Care said it had registered a new product in California for use on almonds, grapes and walnuts.
The so-called Employ product contained the active ingredient Harpin ab.
Sales were expected to start for the 2020 growing season through exclusive distribution partner Wilbur-Ellis.
Field trials over two years had showed a substantial yield increases in almonds and grapes, Plent Health Care said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
