Pesticides group Plant Health Care said it had registered a new product in California for use on almonds, grapes and walnuts.

The so-called Employ product contained the active ingredient Harpin ab.

Sales were expected to start for the 2020 growing season through exclusive distribution partner Wilbur-Ellis.

Field trials over two years had showed a substantial yield increases in almonds and grapes, Plent Health Care said.




