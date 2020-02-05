StockMarketWire.com - Commercial vehicle hire group Northgate said the UK's Financial Conduct Authority had approved its planned share-based acquisition of accident-management support group Redde.
The deal remained subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including the requisite approval of the Solicitors Regulation Authority.
Completion was expected by the end of the 2020 first quarter.
At 10:01am: [LON:NTG] Northgate PLC share price was +4p at 277p
